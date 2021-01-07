Fastmount has launched two new surface-fix males from its metal range. Aiming to further simplify the installation of interior panels, the new MC-SM5 and MC-SM5-VHBFR enable the rapid installation of extremely thin or honeycomb panels without the use of special tools.

Both clips offer fire strength thanks to their stainless steel composition. The MC-SM5 can be screw or rivet fixed to the panel, while the MC-SM5-VHBFR features a fire-rated VHB self-adhesive backing for rapid installation of smooth-surfaced panels. They are compatible with the existing MC-F5 (5kg pull out load), and the MC-F10 (10kg pull out load), which can be chosen according to panel size and weight.

Ideal for interior fire-rated panels, both male clips offer a solution for mounting thin and heavyweight panels, or aluminium honeycomb panels where screwing through the surface is not desired.

“The metal range was our first clip range to provide fire-resistance and was designed in response to increasing superyacht sizes and requirements to meet Lloyds standards, so offering greater flexibility with the screw or adhesive-fix male was a natural evolution of the range,” comments Gregg Kelly, managing director and head of innovation at Fastmount. “We believe the MC-SM5-VHBFR will be popular thanks to its fire-rated adhesive and the reduction of install time it offers.”

According to Fastmount, a large Dutch yacht builder has used 15,000 sets of the new MC-SM5-VHBFR and MC-F5 to fit out the interior of their latest 100m+ yacht with fire-retardant panels on the walls and ceilings. Fastmount’s MC-SM5-VHBFR was chosen for its fire-rated adhesive backing, which reduced installation time, and its sturdy metal composition, which will ensure panel safety regardless of the conditions.

