Sirius Technologies has been providing low-cost consumables and refinishing products to the British Virgin Islands for over two years and has played an important role in assisting with the repair and restoration of the large fleet of chartered yachts and catamarans in the region damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Now embarking on a new venture, Sirius Supplies, the company has collated its supply chain to create an online shop with the capability of delivering low-cost products worldwide.

With this online platform, Sirius Technologies hopes to revolutionise the way in which the boat repair industry purchases products by offering competitive prices via its proven global distribution network. When repairing and refinishing yachts, trade workers can simply place an order for products to arrive at the yard they will be working at, saving money on the products as well as on the logistics and transportation associated with getting those products to the right place at the right time.

“This is a great opportunity for tradesmen to take advantage of our distribution network,” explains Mark Childs, CEO of Sirius Technologies. “We can supply all manner of repair materials, acting as a one-stop-shop and saving our customers money on logistics and the products themselves. Our extensive stock covers abrasives to rollers, technical tapes to paints and primers, but our ever-expanding network also allows us to source just about anything a client requires and provide below standard industry prices.”

Sirius Technologies is perhaps most well-known for its in-house development of protective coatings, and has recently developed PolyZane Protect (PZP), an eco-friendly organic ceramic coating that cures on hard surfaces, such as gelcoat, GRP and glass, to form a 9H diamond-hard seal. The anti-UV coating protects yachts from the sun, diesel soot staining, water ingress and general dirt build up for two years. Sold through the Sirius Supplies website, PZP has been developed in a way that makes it forgiving and easy to apply, allowing yacht owners to purchase the product directly.

Other products developed by Sirius Technologies will be available through Sirius Supplies, including its range of antibacterial and antiviral products and foggers, StereX, which has been certified to offer long-lasting protection against SARS-CoV-2 on yachts and boats. The water-based and non-toxic formula can be purchased independently or as part of a disinfection service to clean and treat yacht interiors and HVAC units.

