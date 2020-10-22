The full-service naval architecture and engineering studio Bravo Yacht Design Group (BYD) has shared the first images and sketches of its latest superyacht design concept, Bravo 75. Inspired by sailing yachts, the 75m concept intends to be very different from other projects in this range.

Based in Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, BYD Group offers a complete design and naval architecture service for new sailing and motoryacht construction as well as refits, working in partnership with yacht builders and directly with yacht owners.

"This 75m concept with a heliport has a very distinctive profile and stands out for various characteristics of its external appearance," said Tià Simó and Raúl Gonzalo, co-founders and partners at BYD Group. “The aim of this concept is to offer a new yacht experience for the owner. Its elegant hull is inspired by the profiles of sailing yachts, and the curve from the stern to the bow represents the break between the motor yacht style and the sailing yacht style."

The most standout feature of the concept is the designers’ triple hybrid propulsion solution. As the IMO Tier III deadline looms ever closer, it is refreshing to see alternative propulsion systems being considered for future yachts. With diesel, hydrogen and electric engines with azipods, the hybrid propulsion provides Bravo 75 with full versatility to be silent, efficient and eco-friendly.

Continuing on the prominent theme of being at one with nature, the concept certainly caters towards this trend. The space of the jacuzzi is modular and offers a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape. Thanks to sliding glass walls, guests can enjoy the view with or without unpredictable weather. “They can feel like they are in an open space but also in a closed one at the same time. Each guardrail is glazed, which eliminates all parts affecting the visual field," continued Simó and Gonzalo.

"I was inspired by the evolution of architecture in general," explained Simó. "We allow the clients to have a constant outside view, or just be connected to nature. The design process has focused exclusively on the client's external view of the surrounding environment, such as the views found while onboard sailing yachts."

As the superyacht industry becomes ever more connected to the sailing industry, it is likely that in addition to the adoption of uninterrupted sea views in the design process, superyachts will also consider more eco-conscious propulsion systems in order to keep a pace with next-generation customers. Having only been founded in 2004, compared to more historic shipyards, BYD’s fresh perspective may well be one to watch as we sail further into the new decade.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.