Numarine, the European high-performance motor-yacht shipyard headquartered in Istanbul, has launched its new 32XP expedition yacht further to hosting sea trials in the Bosphorus. This is the fourth hull of the series and the very first one with the exclusive Hot Lab interior design package.

Like all other Numarine 32XP expedition yachts, the new unit has an efficient displacement hull, meaning that this 32m yacht has a maximum speed of 14kn and a range of 4,000nm at 8 knots.

Alongside 600 sqm of living spaces, the yacht reportedly features the latest standards in noise and vibration suppression, making for a more luxurious and peaceful experience on board.

“Isn’t she beautiful? Of course, she is, and I’m proud of the job we did pushing boundaries and creating such a strong product,” commented Omer Malaz, Chairman of Numarine, during the launch. The new 32XP, in addition to the décor made in Italy by Milan-based Hot Lab, is likely to stand out from the crowd in most marinas. She has a powerful superstructure and large angular windows that are in the XP Series DNA, and her hull is painted a bright aquamarine colour.

The colour is certainly a boundary to have pushed, and it definitely differentiates the yacht from the majority of other superyachts that are more plain or discreet. Looking at the interiors, the Hot Lab decoration package is 100% custom, as the solution is created to fulfil clients’ requirements.

For this particular project, Hot Lab mostly used white and a few colours for the decoration. The layout is the classic 32XP with a spacious main saloon, owner’s quarters on the upper deck, a VIP suite on the main deck and four extra guest cabins below. “The 32XP with Hot Lab interior is inspiring, elegant and timeless, these are very important values that we definitely share,” concluded Malaz.

More tests are coming for the 32m yacht as the shipyard plans to deliver her to her US owner later this month.

