After the exhibition at Casa dei Tre Oci in Venice during the 2019 Biennale Arte, the exhibition "Navigators. A journey into the Sanlorenzo shipyards” has arrived in Milan. From 19th October to 15th November, Sanlorenzo, one of Italy’s leading producers of yachts and superyachts, tells its story in the STILL Gallery in Milan - a space dedicated to the world of art photography and contemporary art, founded and directed by Denis Curti.



The exhibition intends to provide viewers with a first-hand look at what's involved in the busy production process at the Sanlorenzo shipyards. According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, Sanlorenzo is busier than ever before, with 22 yachts scheduled for delivery in 2020.

Featuring more than 30 black and white images by photographer Silvano Pupella, he captures a visual tale of the relationship between craftsmanship and technology – a harmony that Sanlorenzo has perfected over the last 60 years.

The photographic portfolio which was put together within the La Spezia shipyard, illustrates how each Sanlorenzo superyacht is the result of a complex and innovative project. “Each boat over 40 meters long, comes to life from the hull, forged in metal like some work of art, and on through the work of skilled local artisans who take the greatest of care with every little detail, making each piece unique and special, thereby assuring the desired reaction from the owner every time,” commented a representative from the yard.



The photos by Pupella recount the work of Sanlorenzo’s skilled artisans whose craftsmanship makes these yachts what they are, “as if they were being crafted in a Renaissance workshop,” commented the shipyard.



The images welcome us at the initial production stages of the steel superyachts, exposing their hidden charm and the intrinsic beauty of the unfinished products. Documenting the various preparatory stages of the metal hulls and their spatial expansions, they describe the atmosphere of the yard - full not only of technology, but also of practicality.

This project, which was born from an idea of Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman of Sanlorenzo, reportedly shows Sanlorenzo's ability to embrace new and creative languages to talk about itself and offer new perspectives regarding the world of boating and the notion of ‘Made in Italy’. This decision and this philosophy have linked the company to the world of art and design over the years, with direct participation in some of the most important events in the art world.

Earlier in 2020, Sanlorenzo became the Institutional Patron of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, the most important museum in Italy for European and American 20th-century art.

The shipyard’s connection with the art world not only embodies its attention to detail and design, but also the yard’s holistic view to business. It is an integral part of the Italian economy, and allowing those who would not usually have any contact with the shipyard to see its inner workings and behind-the-scenes is a way to connect with a wider audience and showcase its true talent.

Profile links

Sanlorenzo

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.