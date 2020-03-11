The superyacht industry is an incredibly competitive market with around 150 units delivered annually and a number of talented individuals and businesses vying for the same projects. The Superyacht Agency, in partnership with the Olesinksi design studio, is undertaking a research project to explore the relationship between designer, shipyard, owner and a variety of other influential stakeholders.
As part of the project, The Superyacht Agency is asking industry stakeholders to undertake an online survey in which they can express their honest opinions about how designers should interact with key stakeholders in order to build their delivered portfolio, and how design studios should present concept work?
Any insight will be used anonymously to form the basis of an insight report, and all who complete the survey and enter their details will be entered into a draw for a £200 cash prize.
Olesinski Design Survey
