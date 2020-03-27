REV Ocean has announced that Elin Signe Askvik will be joining the project as captain of the 182.9m research expedition vessel and will be a core member of the team and its mission to create one healthy ocean. Captain Elin joins the project from Swire Seabed AS, where she spent more than nine years supporting ROV missions, AUV operations, and ultra-deep-water marine salvage worldwide. Her tenure includes operations in remote areas and high-risk piracy areas.

Elin started her career on various cargo carriers, later joining Hurtigruten, where she got to explore parts of the Arctic region. She then moved into offshore construction and salvage business where she has worked for the last 10 years. In addition to her capacity as a maritime officer, she is also active on several marine boards, including Oster Shipping.

“The ocean is my favourite place to be – on it, in it or by it,” says Captain Elin. “After 20 years of working at the sea, I’ve become more and more eager to work for the sea. Having a glowing passion for subsea exploration and also to raise the focus on the blue environment, it makes perfect sense to join REV Ocean. The REV team will have a voice that will reach the world, and it will be a privilege to use that voice to help save the oceans.”

“We are proud to welcome Elin to our team,” adds Nina Jensen, CEO of REV Ocean. “Our mantra is to ‘work with the best’. As the vessel undergoes outfitting with the latest science and research technology, Elin brings extensive experience to support critical testing and preparations for 2020 sea trails and our maiden voyage in 2021.”

REV Ocean will soon be opening its first call for proposals for research and innovation projects on board. It is looking for the best marine scientists and innovators globally, to focus on solutions to three of the most important challenges facing the ocean today: plastic pollution; climate change; overfishing and destructive fishing impacts. The successful proposals will have access to the vessel and its equipment for cruises in 2022.

