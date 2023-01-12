Porto Mirabello to host tender show The Mirabello Flute exhibition, dedicated to the display of luxury tenders, will be held from 11 to 14 March at the La Spezia marina …

Mirabello Flute, short for the Floating Luxury Tender Exhibition, is organised by NAVIGO and will see a wide range of new and used tenders on display. The innovative show provides a unique opportunity for a tender specific exhibition, at one of the Mediterranean's premier marinas. Mirabello Flute will be hosted from 11 to 14 March, immediately before the Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience (YARE), with a delegation from this partner event welcomed on March 14.

CEO and founder of Porto Mirabello, Alessandro Menozzi affirms:

“Mirabello Flute was born from an idea shared with Pino di Mora of Hill Robinson and interpreting a market need. An exhibition dedicated exclusively to tenders & toys, which currently live with less protagonism within more or less specific sections of other exhibitions, but do not have their own dedicated promotional event. Porto Mirabello has always worked for the growth of this segment and wants to offer a meeting point between professional operators, in the period preceding the 2023 nautical season and which is still expected to be full of opportunities and business. For the organizational part, we will confidently make use of the skills and ability of a partner like NAVIGO, a leader for years in the organization of B2B events in yachting, which will combine the event with the YARE yachting week, for the occasion".

“Today the tender is no longer just an accessory tool but carries with it at the same time: style, technology, innovation and with it elements of sustainability, states Pietro Angelini, General Manager of NAVIGO. Today the tender can be embarked and flanked or can become not a tender anymore, but the main boat. It is certain that the tender is a protagonist boat, visible and full of beauty and fun. NAVIGO today is certainly one of the main organizers of events and it is a pleasure to compose the YARE offer with a preview like this, in which even the captains will be able to experiment and try".

Mirabello Flute and YARE will also provide the opportunity to engage with the institutions and stakeholders of La Spezia, and its rich maritime history. For more information on the programme of the event and to register, click here.

Profile links

PortoMirabello

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.