Baglietto launches first hybrid T52 The first model in the successful T52 line, pencilled by Francesco Paszkowski Design, has hit the water …

The first T52 fitted with a hybrid propulsion system has officially been launched. When cruising in electrical diesel mode, the T52 can reach a range of up to 7,600 nm and remain at anchor for up to 10 hours relying solely on the batteries.

The two MTU 16V2000M86 engines, however, will also allow it to reach quite an impressive maximum speed of 17 knots and a range of 3,600 nm in traditional navigation mode. The lines penned by Francesco Paszkowski Design reinterpret the classical design elements of Baglietto’s traditional steel displacement yachts under 500 GT.

“This is a very much awaited-for moment”, comments Baglietto’s CCO Fabio Ermetto, “Seeing one of our vessels touch the water is always incredibly exciting for us, but when this happens with the first one in a new line, the excitement is even greater. Hull No. 10238 is also the first model in this line to mount a hybrid propulsion system, marking a crucial step also in terms of research and development in our shipyard’s path towards sustainable yachting – a path Baglietto is pursuing with firm determination”.

Close contact with the sea is ensured by the original open stern featuring a beach club that develops over 3 levels. The large pool can easily be concealed thanks to an up-down movable floor that further extends the available deck surface when the pool is not being used.

On the upper deck, the wide floor-to-ceiling windows opening on 3 sides create an “al fresco” lounge, with a conversation area and a dining area. The 24-metre-long sundeck – another distinguishing feature on Baglietto yachts – is unmatched on a vessel of this size and volume, and follows in the wake of Baglietto’s traditional displacement yachts.

