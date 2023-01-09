Tankoa Yachts sells Sportivia 55 The second unit in the series to be sold in under a year will leave the Genoa yard in 2024…

After the launch of the fifth hull in its 50m series, and following the debut of M/Y Kinda at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, Tankoa Yachts announces the sale of a second unit in the new Sportiva 55 series designed by Luca Dini due for delivery in 2024.

“The second all-aluminium Sportiva 55 sold in less than a year is for a young European owner with a strong passion for yachting,” says Giuseppe Mazza, Tankoa Sales & Marketing Manager. “With 8 projects under construction for delivery between now and 2025, I am proud to see that the commercial strategy undertaken three years ago is bringing the expected results and we are on the right path to becoming one of the main players in the superyacht market.”

The new yacht will feature a galley on the main deck, a master stateroom with a private hot tub also on the main deck, five guest suites on the lower deck, and a beach club with a swimming pool, a Nemo room and an elevator between the lower and upper decks. The interior design will be provided by the owner’s team.

“Despite all the political and economic uncertainty, 2022 has been a very fruitful time for Tankoa as the market is increasingly aware of what our boutique brand is all about,” says Tankoa President, Eva Orsi. “The super sleek Sportiva 55 was designed by Luca Dini to expand our market offering by integrating all the best features into a 55-metre yacht while remaining under 500 GT and this second sale shows we’ve hit the nail on the head.”

