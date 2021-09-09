The Superyacht Forum Live: Superyacht 2030 One Industry, One Mission, One Forum: What should the superyacht industry look like in 2030?

The Superyacht Forum Live returns with a bang to the RAI Amsterdam from 15-17 November with a new mission statement – Superyacht 2030. In line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the requirements of the next generation of superyacht owners, our One to Ones, Virtual Focus Groups, Live Tours and The Superyacht Forum Live will focus the market’s efforts, under Superyacht 2030, on the environment and sustainability across all market sectors and, for the first time, we can reveal elements of The Superyacht Forum Live programme.

We want to use our platforms to challenge industry norms and critically assess what makes sense for our future. With 2030 as a key target date, linked to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the time has come for us to concentrate our efforts and our programme on energy efficiency, environmental impact, smart manufacturing, optimised supply chains, future infrastructure, waste reduction, diversity & inclusion, innovation and sustainability in all its various forms.

The UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), part of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 and provide a blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet. The SDGs recognise that tackling peace and prosperity must go hand-in-hand with strategies to improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests. Every industry, including the superyacht industry, has a responsibility to buy into these goals and secure a better future for the market and, indeed, the planet.

Over the course of The Superyacht Forum Live’s three days, The Superyacht Group and its unrivalled network of industry experts, both from within and outside the superyacht industry, will explore a variety of topics through which the superyacht community can develop a framework to ensure the future sustainability and profitability of the superyacht model. Sessions will cover a series of vital topics, from changing UHNW values & consumption habits to build practices, technologies and resources using lessons learnt from various industries to create a blueprint for optimising the market and protecting the fundamental environmental and human resources that we rely upon to make superyachting the most aspirational pastime in the world.

Through keynote sessions, panels and workshops, the market’s top minds will have ample opportunity to engage with the industry’s most pressing challenges by asking, what has to change? Is our infrastructure ready for the future? How much energy can we save if we rethink design and operations? Which next-generation fuels, or mixture thereof, will rule supreme? Which sectors are ripe for disruption and investment? Which resources and materials need blacklisting? How can the industry give back?

As part of a new initiative, The Superyacht Forum Live Tour we will be taking these ideas and principles on the road with our expert journalists and senior editors as we embark on a new adventure. This project will take our team and film crew on a journey across Europe in 2021 – and the world in 2022 – to key superyacht hubs where we will debate, challenge, discuss and share ideas for the future with a curated group of experts.

The first legs of the Live Tour will be The Monaco Yacht Show Tour (22 to 25 September), which will include a series of One to One interviews, roundtable conversations on board the premier superyachts, and candid chats with industry experts on the dockside, followed by The Viareggio to Livorno Tour (20 to 24 October) for a tour of Italy’s Tuscan new build and refit infrastructure, encompassing The Superyacht Captains Forum and YARE.



While the announcement of Superyacht 2030 may be new, the work on this project began in earnest with the introduction of our Digital Dialogues series underneath The Superyacht Forum Live umbrella. With many of the industry’s top minds already interviewed, the series puts some of the market’s most pressing challenges under the microscope and, as we continue, future editions will increasingly focus on environmental, social & governance (ESG) challenges, especially where these relate to how business should be run from a professional and ethical perspective. Click here to view our full library of One to Ones.

