Solar-powered yacht and residence club to open in The Bahamas The project represents a co-ownership opportunity combining sustainable homes with electric yachts…

Ushering in a new era for Caribbean vacation home communities, Silent-Resorts and EcoIsland Development announce Club Ki’ama Bahamas, an equity club to offer highly sustainable solar residences and fuel-efficient solar yachts. Club Ki’ama is located within the new Ki’ama Bahamas enclave on Elizabeth Island, minutes from Great Exuma. It represents a co-ownership opportunity that combines luxurious solar-powered, oceanfront homes with a fleet of solar-powered and crewed yachts, as well as electric day boats, a beach club, spa and restaurant. Construction is due to begin in June 2022 with the first 2 residences, the beach club, and the Silent 62 Tri-Deck expected to be ready by March/April 2023.

Speaking to SuperyachtNews, Silent-RESORTS confirmed that they will also be announcing additional locations for similar projects over the course of 2022. Victor Barret, the CEO ad founder of silent-resorts explained, “At a $500,000 entry-level price point for shared ownership, we expect to attract a wide range of yachting and island vacation enthusiasts wanting to make their vacations also an investment, as we believe private island real estate and luxury solar electric yachts will be in high demand for years to come.”

“Club Ki’ama represents the future for sustainable residential and resorts development,” says Steve Dering, EcoIsland Development partner and global pioneer of the residence club co-ownership model. “It’s incumbent on us to protect Elizabeth Island’s ecologically sensitive environment while thoughtfully creating comfortable spaces where our owners and their guests can enjoy the best of the Bahamas. Our equity club provides abundant owner use while consuming less land with fewer homes and adds an incredible yacht experience. We're sure that our first-of-its-kind club and community will set the standard for eco-conscious development around the world.”

The Kiama Bahamas community, club residences, and facilities were designed by silent-RESORTS CEO and founder Victor Barrett. The single-story Club residences will be constructed using linear designs that complement the natural topography of the island. They feature 10-to 12-foot ceilings for enhanced ventilation and light, “living roof” landscape systems, solar panels, and structural timber frames designed to withstand a category 4 hurricane. The pre-engineered building system allows for the bulk of construction to take place off-island, minimizing disruption to the natural landscape and reducing construction delays and costs.

“We are thrilled to announce our first community for silent-RESORTS,” said Barrett. “Sustainable development has long been a passion of mine and Club Ki’amawill brings this to life with state-of-the-art solar technology and sustainable building practices unlike any in the resort and residential markets. We’re excited for our Club owners and their guests to experience a smart, responsible way to own and a new way to silently explore the pristine waters of the Bahamas.”

Club Ki’ama will feature 16 four-bedroom residences and eight yachts. The introductory ownership price is $525,000. Owners will enjoy a minimum of five weeks of vacation annually, including 10 yacht days, and have additional use, subject to reservation policies and availability. Club Ki’ama will make a fleet of eight crewed, fully catered, solar-powered silent-YACHTS available to owners.

Much of the resort will be constructed on piers to avoid land excavation or fill using carbon-negative pre-engineered building structures with near-zero construction waste. All residences, yachts, buildings and amenities will be fully and independently solar powered. The resort also utilizes advanced water purification and wastewater treatment systems. In addition to its environmentally-friendly energy, water and building systems, only 18 per cent of the total land area will be developed, leaving most of the Ki’ama property undisturbed and left in its natural habitat. The eco-conscious island sanctuary will feature the oceanfront Club Ki’ama BeachClub, Spa & Restaurant.

As the centrepiece of the community, the Beach Club will be constructed in “tent & timber,” utilizing the highest quality natural fabrics, bamboo and timber with very little impact on the environment. Whole ownership estate homes will be added in a second phase. The secluded-but-not-remote location of Club Ki’ama is 36 acres on Elizabeth Island, a private island in Elizabeth Harbour, with a two-acre protected marina and six private beaches. Upon flying into Exuma International Airport, owners take our electric water taxi from George Town Dock to the island, a 10-minute ride.

