The Superyacht Owners Report

The happiest days in a superyacht owner’s life are the moment they buy it, and the moment they sell it – so goes the old adage. While this expression is often said in jest, there is, unfortunately, no smoke without fire. Traditionally, superyacht ownership has been hampered by a complete lack of unbiased, objective and useful information on how to optimise superyacht ownership. The Superyacht Owner Report, a logical continuation from 2020’s The Superyacht Buyer Report, has been designed to provide owners with a physical and/or digital resource to demystify and optimise the ownership experience and, finally, put an end to the notion that there are only two moments to truly enjoy owning a superyacht.

For the layman, it may seem as though superyacht ownership is unhampered by such a trivial consideration as cost. From the outside, one can be forgiven for believing that superyacht owners have unlimited resources and that they pay little heed to how much they spend on operating their vessels. This impression, however, could not be further from the truth. Throughout the report, The Superyacht Group’s teams of researchers, analysts and editors put operating costs under the microscope.

Within the issue, readers will have access to The Opex Report, which draws on three case studies of different-sized superyachts to analyse how significantly a vessel’s annual expenditure can be impacted by its operational profile. Elsewhere in the issue, industry experts weigh in on the true cost of ownership and we explore a variety of ownership models (large yacht vs smaller yacht & support vessel for example) and consider how personal usage profiles should dictate ownership structures and taxation.

While cost is a key issue for optimising superyacht operations, it is not the sole concern. We deep dive into crew rotation and management, analyse the performance of the brokerage market since 2015, consider how changing attitudes towards spaces on board superyachts could improve the experience for owners, guests and crew, explore superyacht marketing, choosing the right shipyard and breakdown how to own and run a successful charter vessel.

The Superyacht Owners Report provides owners, key decision-makers and advisers with the single most profound operational resource that has been published to date covering the entire ownership lifecycle.

