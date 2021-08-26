Hill Robinson celebrates 20 years Over the past two decades Hill Robinson has developed to offer a plethora of services for yacht owners and clients across the world…

In 2001, the yachting landscape looked significantly different than today. Sensing that this niche industry has lots of room for expansion, Nick Hill and Niall Robinson set out to combine their years of experience working on board and founded their eponymous yacht management company. The Hill Robinson senior team also includes Karl Hartmann – who joined in 2006 – and the company now operates 12 international offices and employs 200 staff members. When looking back over the company’s legacy, this is the achievement that resonates most with the founders. “We’re most proud of building the best team in the yachting industry and retaining an excellent reputation,” remarks Nick. The worldwide team demonstrates expertise for its clients every day, providing complete peace of mind for its clients on trips to even the furthest destinations.

Welcoming the significant growth in professionalism in the past two decades, Nick comments on the changing tides of the industry’s approach to clients in 2021. “The transparency of the business [has greatly changed], with vessels being tracked, and ownership complying with much stricter regulations.” A reason for this is the sheer size of the market today when compared to 20 years ago. “Since we started out, there has been a dramatic increase in size and volume of new builds from all leading shipyards and a huge rise in the number of crewmembers employed,” he continues.

The crowded yacht management market can be difficult to navigate, which is why throughout the years the Hill Robinson team has grown and diversified its specialist offerings to clients, with a portfolio that now includes new build, and technical services, crew placement, corporate advice, charter management, and financial packages. According to Nick, the manner in which the company has distinguished itself from similar companies in the industry is to commit to providing stable, durable services to its clients. “We set ourselves apart by consistently focusing on long-term relationships and excellent asset management – not just single-point transactions,” he remarks. To stay ahead of competitors, Hill Robinson has also explored parallel industries, now offering a range of aviation services for clients.

Looking ahead, Hill Robinson will continue to expand its expertise in the industry with its Elite Academy for crew training. This arm of the business will offer to develop the skills and talent of the company’s various fleet teams, offering skills-based courses online and in-person. “The atmosphere and energy [of the company] still feels like a start up!” remarks Niall. “Throughout our 20-year operation, we have continuously looked at how we grow, evolve and expand – that spirit’s in our DNA. Complacency gets you nowhere and we have always been conscious of staying ahead of the curve.”

Ultimately, the companies that thrive in the industry are the ones that pivot to the ever-changing needs of owners and charter clients. The Hill Robinson founders and each of its team members illustrate that hard work, professionalism and commitment to client satisfaction will ensure a long-lasting legacy.

