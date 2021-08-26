Delta Marina update Local Marine Department starts issuing approvals for moorings at the new facility on Hong Kong’s Hei Ling Chau…

According to Delta Marina, the recently established 600-berth marina on Hong Kong’s Hei Ling Chau island, the local Marine Department has started issuing approvals for private mooring facilities at the new marina. SuperyachtNews speaks with Delta Marina’s Bart Kimman about the demand for the new facility and how he expects the marina to develop in the future.

“The enquiry rate has been very high and we have already converted these enquiries into around 25 orders as of the close of business today,” starts Kimman. “Of those 25 orders, about eight of them are superyachts, with the majority being between 12-24m. At this point, we have focussed on marketing to the yacht clubs and the sailing yachts therein, because the bigger yachts will need power to stay for significant periods, which we expect to have within the next six to 12 months.”

It is a well-known fact that Hong Kong and the areas surrounding it are significantly short of infrastructure for superyachts that are larger than the entry-level size of 30m. As a result, the ability to welcome large superyachts to the region, as well as for local UHNWIs to purchase large superyachts, either second-hand or new build, has been stymied. It is hoped that the addition of Delta Marina to the local infrastructure options will help encourage the growth of the large superyacht market in Hong Kong for both the local wealthy population and visiting superyachts.

“For the 30-50m power is an issue currently because they will not be able to use the facility for a long time without power. The service platform that we’re putting in will have limited power and we will be able to supply power to 10 or fewer large superyachts at the facility. However, as soon as the numbers get bigger then we will need supply from the shoreside, which we are in the process of obtaining,” continues Kimman.

“There are not many places for a large superyacht to go in Hong Kong and the rules and regulations for visiting yachts are still a little vague. The two large marinas, Discovery Bay and Gold Coast, can take large yachts up to 60-70m, otherwise yachts will be directed to a commercial anchorage. I think out of the three facilities, even those who are not dockside, we will be much more competitive than the big marinas. Furthermore, only one of those marinas has any capacity for additional yachts at all, the other is completely full.”

Kimman explains that, in his experience, superyachts that visit Hong Kong ordinarily stay for long periods (under normal travel conditions), typically three-to-six months. Business interests in Hong Kong often mean that UHNWIs will travel back regularly and, therefore, keeping their vessel present makes a great deal of sense.

“Having the ability to berth large visiting superyachts in a floating marina like ours will be much more cost-efficient than the alternatives,” explains Kimman. “Currently we are seeing a number of large superyacht purchases from entrepreneurs in Hong Kong and all these guys are going to need berths. What we are discussing with some owners is moving their old vessel to Delta Marina for it to be sold while the new project goes into their current berth, if the berth is large enough. This will not only be beneficial for the owner, but it also helps speed up getting new and larger superyachts into the territory.”

Another benefit, according to Kimman, is the discovery of a particular type of soil at the marina that will allow the facility to utilise screw/helix anchors. This anchoring system is not only significantly more cost-efficient than the typical method of concrete blocks used by most marinas in the region, it is also more flexible and environmentally friendly.

“Currently the Marine Department recommends that for a yacht around 24m that there are two nine-10 tonnes cement blocks used to anchor it. This has a huge impact in comparison to the 70kg screw that we are able to use,” says Kimman. “A single diver with a tool can install the screws and we are able to easily remove them to either sell them on or reconfigure the marinas berthing gird. Without the right soil you are not able to use these screws, so we are very happy with this result following the testing.”

A press statement from Delta Marina further informs that the first vessel of its Express Fleet arrived in Hong Kong this week for its final fit-out work with the engine installation and a range of safety tests ahead of the official launch in September. The ferry is a customised version of the 11.5m patrol vessel produced by Kingship Marine. Delta Marina’s fast limousine ferry is a purpose-built 18 passenger tender that cruises at 24 knots, the marina is 15 minutes from Aberdeen, eight minutes from Discovery Bay and three minutes from Mui Wo. “Speed annihilates distance. Very shortly, we’ll be running some complimentary media trips to prove the point,” commented Kimman during a previous interview.

