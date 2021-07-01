The Superyacht Group Community Through our content and memberships we have created a powerful, connected, collaborative and inclusive community. Welcome to the next stage of our evolution…

The last year and a half has presented businesses with an unprecedented opportunity to take stock, reflect, streamline and evolve. At The Superyacht Group, we have been working tirelessly to create One ultimate source of business-critical information in the form of a revamped and improved SuperyachtNews and we are extremely excited to announce the return of The Superyacht Forum in Amsterdam, supported by a series of international and online events, under the umbrella of The Superyacht Forum Live. All content, services and events are now available through our unrivalled new Membership proposition, affordable for everyone in The Superyacht Group Community, with no hierarchy or elitist levels.

The new and improved SuperyachtNews boasts a number of logical changes, such as seamlessly incorporating The Superyacht Report and Superyacht Intelligence, into a unified central platform for the superyacht industry’s strongest content, information, intelligence and opinions, with an unbeatable value proposition. We have updated interfaces and implemented a series of changes that completely revolutionise the community experience, with more ways than ever before to engage directly with the team.

The Superyacht Group remains private and independent and, as such, is not restricted by structures that are only driven by revenue and growth. Our team is unshackled and free to focus on the content and projects that we believe will genuinely help drive the superyacht industry, of which we are all so passionate, towards a better, stronger, more profitable and sustainable future.

As such, we have built a team of the strongest journalists and analysts with direct access to a community of market commentators, business leaders and decision-makers with unrivalled expertise in their fields, covering every sector of the superyacht market.

We firmly believe that our content, across a variety of media channels and platforms, should not be dependent on advertising or commercial relationships. We want our friends, colleagues and community to invest in our team, content, analysis, journalism, intelligence and data through engaging with our new Membership packages. Through our content and memberships we have created a powerful, connected, collaborative and inclusive community.

For just £10 per month our Essential Membership grants members access to the full suite of business-critical content available across SuperyachtNews, The Superyacht Report, including access to our complete library of back issues, and unlimited access to SuperyachtIntel.

We are also excited to announce that in five months we will be returning to Amsterdam to host The Superyacht Forum Live 2021 alongside an energised physical and virtual edition of METSTRADE. The community that has traditionally gathered in Amsterdam is the life-blood of this industry. It has been far too long since we all had a chance to gather and reflect on the year past and debate the future and the whole team at The Superyacht Group is absolutely fizzing with excitement to get back to our home away from home. Friends will be made, ideas will be shared and business will be conducted, we can’t wait and we look forward to welcoming our Executive Members back to the RAI.

Our Executive Members will not only have access to all of the features included in the Essential package, but they will also be granted delegate access to our flagship event in Amsterdam, The Superyacht Forum Live 2021, and the industry’s most dynamic conference programme, broadcast from the industry’s leading superyacht hubs, including Barcelona, Marseille, Monaco, Genova, Livorno, Hamburg, Bremen and key hubs across the Netherlands. For only £600 a year, our members will have unfettered access to the full wealth of content, information, knowledge, data and valuable business networks delivered by the team at The Superyacht Group.

We believe in an independent news, opinions, data and events strategy that is supported by and works unrelentingly for One Community. One Industry – One Mission – One Community.

We believe in an independent news, opinions, data and events strategy that is supported by and works unrelentingly for One Community. One Industry – One Mission – One Community.