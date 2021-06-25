The Superyacht Agency is undertaking a global survey of superyacht captains and chief engineers on behalf of Peninsula (formerly known as Peninsula Petroleum). The survey will critically assess the views of the superyacht fleet’s core operators on the bunkering market landscape, the factors that influence the bunkering decision-making process, and any initiatives that could be undertaken by a proactive fuel provider to improve the mechanics of this essential sector.

“The purpose of this research is to try and understand, as best we can, how people approach buying fuel in the superyacht industry,” starts Chris Warde, yacht manager at Peninsula. “As part of our rebrand, we are reaffirming our commitment to our three core pillars, customer centricity, sustainability and technology. We want to make it clear to the market that we are here now already servicing the superyacht market as a physical supplier and a trader, but we will also be here in the future as a provider of sustainable fuels.

The survey will analyse the bunkering sectors key players, the buyer journey for procuring fuel, the various characteristics that typify a top fuel supplier, the prospect of carbon-neutral fuel, the ways in which the bunkering sector can improve its value proposition and future-thinking strategies to better engage with customers.

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/tsgpen

On behalf of Peninsula, The Superyacht Agency thanks you in advance for taking the time to complete this survey, which should take under five minutes. Your responses will be kept completely anonymous and will only be used for data purposes. And your answers will represent an invaluable contribution to improving the provision of fuel moving forward and the bunkering sector as a whole.

