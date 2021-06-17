Taking place throughout this year, The Superyacht Forum Virtual Focus Groups will be a series of closed workshops and panel sessions covering an array of hard-hitting topics and specific sectors. Bringing together a spectrum of experts, these sessions will be recorded and then broadcast on-demand on SuperyachtNews.com.

The inaugural edition of this new series will kick off with a discussion about ‘The Future of Marinas’ and is set to take place in July 2021 via video conferencing. This first session will take on an innovative format, comprising a candid debate on three future-scenario case studies.

Want to be involved? Spaces for the session are limited, but interested parties and experts from within the marina sector, as well as its ancillary sectors, can request to take part by contacting Eleanor Shepherd.

