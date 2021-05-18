This year’s edition of The Pacific Superyacht Report is a watershed moment, signalling the start of the official countdown to the first edition of The Pacific Superyacht Forum, to be staged at Victoria International Marina in Canada’s stunning western province of British Columbia.



This gathering of key Pacific market stakeholders, investors and C-suite executives will be underpinned by the delivery of the industry’s most ambitious and far-reaching economic analysis of superyachting’s impact on Pacific coastlines, officially unveiled here, now as The Pacific Research Project.



This economic impact study will be undertaken by our in-house research team over the coming months, to be pre-sented at the Forum, and then published to the wider industry as the most comprehensive source of information on the potential of yachting in the Pacific to date.



So how can the industry get involved in this project?



1. We want to know which types of data and key metrics you would find useful to the development of your business or to support your own strategic move into the Pacific.

2. We want to hear from interested parties who want to play a role in this project, contributing their data and/or informa-tion to this collective cause. After all, this is a crowd-sourced project, and its success will play an important role as a catalyst to greater understanding of opportunities within Pacific markets.



In the coming weeks, we will be engaging key regional stakeholders and representative bodies to begin this pro-cess. But as a project whose output will be for the public good, we want as many interested parties to engage with this process as possible. After all, the more data that is shared and curated, the greater its veracity.



So if you are interested in playing a key role in the development of the Pacific superyacht market, please contact william@thesuperyachtgroup.com, stating ‘Pacific Research Project’ in the subject line.

