Specialising in the construction of 60m-plus custom projects, German shipyard Nobiskrug has delivered some the superyacht industry’s most prolific yachts, including the 80m Artefact (pictured) and 143m Sailing Yacht A.

Despite its notable fleet, the market’s perception of the builder varies greatly and, as such, Nobiskrug is working in partnership with The Superyacht Agency to undertake a quantitative assessment in order to better understand these perceptions.

Therefore, captains, brokers, yacht/fleet managers, project managers/consultants, owners’ representatives, designers and naval architects are being invited to participate in a succinct survey that aims to understand how the market’s key influencers and advisors perceive Nobiskrug’s capability, as well as its market position compared to its key competitors.

The survey should take no more than six minutes and all answers submitted will remain anonymous. As a thank you for all completed surveys, participants can be entered into a draw to win one of three complimentary Superyacht Intelligence Plus subscriptions for the next 12 months.

To take the survey, please click here.

Photo credit: Alexis Andrews

Profile links

Nobiskrug

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.