Defining the best-performing builders in the 60-70m motoryacht segment based on historical data is challenging. Over the past decade, this market segment has seen a number of key players gradually entering and exiting the size range: those builders that specialised in the 60-70m sector over the past 10 years are now largely focused on projects that are 70m-plus and, equally, those builders that traditionally built superyachts in the 40-50m range are now building increasingly in the 60-70m range.

Feadship, for instance, has been the top-performing shipyard in this segment, in terms of units delivered, over the last 20 years. However, when one focuses solely on the last 10 years, Benetti has outperformed Feadship in this segment. Indeed, a number of other northern European shipyards that feature among the most prolific 60-70m builders of the last two decades, including Lürssen, Oceanco and Abeking & Rasmussen, have either fallen off, or down, the list of most prolific yards over the past decade.

Again, it must be noted that this shift has everything to do with a change in specialisation, and nothing to do with a lack of general activity or quality across the broader market. While Benetti is perceived by many as a 30-50m platform builder, the Italian builder has been producing the largest number of projects within this sector for the past decade and should quite rightly be considered a key stakeholder within this segment.

The reduced number of custom northern European builders in this size range might suggest that the likes of Feadship, Oceanco, Abeking & Rasmussen and Lürssen have little interest in building between 60-70m. This assumption is perhaps true of Oceanco, however, Feadship has continued to be active in the segment, Lürssen has made it clear that the shipyard wishes to build vessels between 55-70m and Abeking has consistently delivered vessels just beyond the 70m boundary. It should be noted, therefore, that all of these shipyards are worth considering for custom projects within this size range.

It would also be remiss to consider projects within the 60-70m sector without speaking about Damen Shipyards and Amels. When considered together under the Damen Group umbrella, this Dutch outfit has been the most productive brand within this size range, thanks in large to the production of the renowned Limited Editions range of vessels and the subsequent introduction of a variety of support vessels and explorer concepts under the Damen name. Damen Shipyards, therefore, is arguably emerging as one of the go-to shipyards for projects within this category.

