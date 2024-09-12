2024 edition of The Honours imminent The second edition of The Honours takes place on the eve of the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show on 24 September…

One of 2023’s Honourees, yacht owner and philanthropist Wendy Schmidt (right).

The Honours 2024 focuses on the most inspiring people within the superyacht industry, celebrated by an expert panel with a range of experience across eight different sectors. With almost 300 nominations, ranging from start-up founders, business and thought leaders to yacht owners and foundation initiators, three Honourees will be recognised for their contribution to the superyachting community.

Created by The Superyacht Life Foundation in association with the Monaco Yacht Show, this year’s guests will be hosted in the Salle des Étoiles, Monte-Carlo Sporting. The goal of the event is to shift the spotlight away from the yachts and direct it instead on to those within the industry who are inspiring change.

The panel will consider such aspects as the nominees’ impact and achievement, their leadership and influence, service and commitment to the industry and society at large, their innovative and creative endeavours, and their integrity and character.

As in 2023, each Honouree will be presented with a coveted Bowsprit award, a symbol of the ripple effect of their actions as the waves of their actions propagate and spread.

Gaëlle Tallarida, managing director of the Monaco Yacht Show, says: “The exceptional people in our industry are a testament to its extraordinary nature. I am thrilled to celebrate these individuals alongside the yachts on display in Port Hercule once again this year. From exploration and craftsmanship to sustainability and philanthropy, the stories emerging from the yachting community reflect true success of impact on the wider world.”

Dilan Saraç, executive director of The Superyacht Life Foundation, adds: “I’m thrilled about the second edition of The Honours – a vital opportunity to highlight the incredible individuals in our industry who are driving positive change toward creating a brighter, more compassionate, and more regenerative future.”

Profile links

Monaco Yacht Show

The Superyacht Life Foundation

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.