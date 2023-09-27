Monaco Yacht Show Honours celebrate first three bowsprit laureates The first three recipients of the Bowsprit award were awarded last night at the inaugural Honours event…

Organised by The Superyacht Life Foundation and Monaco Yacht Show, the event was sponsored by Begüm Yachting, BWA Yachting, Feadship, Preciosa, Richard Mille and RINA. Taking place for the first time this year, the Honours was created to be an opportunity for the superyacht industry to recognise and celebrate the efforts of people who are making a notable difference behind the scenes, shifting the focus away from the yachts themselves. This year, the Bowsprit awards were given to superyacht owner, ocean conservation advocate and philanthropist Wendy Schmidt, superyacht First Officer and industry DEI proponent Jenny Matthews and business strategist and Director at YachtAid Global Zoran Selakovic.

The honourees were drawn from over 360 nominations received from the industry and selected by an expert panel of judges. The event itself took the form of a gala evening held in Hauser & Wirth’s gallery in Monaco on Place du Casino, which was attended by an audience of superyacht owners and VIP guests and included an experiential dinner featuring ballet and opera performances. Following dinner, guests watched a short documentary film about each of the honourees, before the laureates were called to the main stage to receive their Bowsprit awards.

“The evening was a wonderful expression of the good that exists in the superyachting good life, highlighting that there is so much more to this industry, its owners and crew than meets the eye,” comments Dilan Saraç, Executive Director of Superyacht Life Foundation. “Our three inaugural Honourees are all well deserving of the award, and they have set a high bar for future nominations, which we have no doubt the industry will meet because of the breadth of talent and heart that lies within all facets of the superyachting industry and lifestyle.

Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director at Monaco Yacht Show, says: “The highlight of this spectacular night was definitely hearing the inspiring stories of Wendy, Jenny and Zoran, and realising just how deeply caring the superyacht world can be, and how we can all be a part of instigating change in how we work as an industry, how what we do can bring a positive impact all over the world, and how we can play a central role in understanding and restoring the health of the oceans which are vital to life on Earth.”

Profile links

Monaco Yacht Show

YachtAid Global

She of the Sea

The Superyacht Life Foundation

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.