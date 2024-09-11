A serious show of strength Of all the shows, events and exhibitions around the world, there is only one that makes sense in September…

Between now and 25 September, when the 33rd Monaco Yacht Show takes place, we will share with you some candid opinions, advice and thoughts about this unique superyacht Mecca, where thousands of yachting pilgrims travel from all around the world to share and preach their mantras.

It never ceases to amaze me how this event comes together, every year, with myriad stand builders, logistics companies and show organisers and each year adding some new dimensions and experiences that make sure Monaco is the Capital of Advanced Yachting. The triumvirate of Yacht Club de Monaco, Informa Markets and the Principality and his Serene Highness really deliver a ‘Show of Strength’, with each party adding to the mix and attracting some of the most valuable visitors to engage with our industry.

It’s hard to explain or perhaps even comprehend the overwhelming mix of assets on display, opportunities to meet and innovations on offer, but over the coming days we will share some highlights and must-see aspects at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. Some are exclusive and by invitation only, and many are designed to inspire or inform, but over the four solid days of meetings, conferences, boat tours, breakfasts, lunches, champagne receptions, cocktails, dinners and parties, not to mention after-parties, this is not an event to be taken lightly. I recommend some serious preparation, excellent health and the right shoes.

It’s fascinating to observe the superyacht network, watching who’s with who, doing what and visiting which asset or stand. It would be a perfect mini-movie, to be narrated by Sir David Attenborough, commenting on the evolution of our superyacht species and how they interact, groom and occasionally challenge each other in a show of strength.

So as we piece together a series of opinions and recommendations of what to see, it is important to realise that these few days need a plan, especially if you’re shopping or researching something for the future.

With a couple of hundred yachts on display in the show and at anchor, every major shipyard present, supported by all of the brokerage community, the design community, the supply chain and subcontractors, coupled with lawyers, bankers, tax advisors, surveyors and hundreds of intermediaries, this Show becomes an organic mix of discussions, negotiations and transactions, mainly through LOI’s or deals to be completed after a sea trial or survey. It’s fascinating to observe the superyacht network, watching who’s with who, doing what and visiting which asset or stand. It would be a perfect mini-movie, to be narrated by Sir David Attenborough, commenting on the evolution of our superyacht species and how they interact, groom and occasionally challenge each other in a show of strength.

Seriously though, of all the shows in our market, and there are plenty – or should I say too many – this is the ultimate meeting of minds and money, and from a 7:00am jog along the promenade or the 8:00am breakfast buffet all the way through to Jimmy’z at 4.00am, to a random lift ride from Casino Square down to the Yacht Club de Monaco and maybe in their aromatic bathrooms, you will always meet someone who you know or at least should know. Make sure you wash your hands and dry them before offering to shake.

It can be exhausting and it can be challenging to cover everything you want to see, but I can guarantee that you will leave on the Friday or Saturday with stories to tell, some amazing debates with old acquaintances, some great new contacts and the foundations for future contracts or agreements that make this stressful and busy countdown all worthwhile.

See you all in two weeks.

