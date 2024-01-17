The Honours 2024 nominations now open After its inaugural edition last year, The Honours 2024 has opened for nominations…

After a successful inaugural edition in 2023 – in which superyacht First Officer and DEI proponent Jenny Matthews, yacht owner and philanthropist Wendy Schmidt, and YachtAid Global director Zoran Selakovic were each honoured with a coveted Bowsprit award – The Honours 2024 has opened for nominations.

Organised by The Superyacht Life Foundation and the Monaco Yacht Show, The Honours celebrates the people inspiring change within and through superyachting. The 2023 laureates epitomise the positive impacts that owners, crew and industry can have with industry initiatives, and philanthropic and humanitarian projects in which superyachting plays a central role.

Nominations are invited for potential 2024 honourees, with the process open to anyone who can put forward a name or names of someone they feel deserves recognition for the work they have done or the change they have instigated. Nominees can be anyone involved with superyachts or the superyacht industry but, above all, they should show a project, work or personal endeavour that demonstrates altruistic or progressive behaviour beyond personal gain or career development, such as advancing diversity and inclusion, sustainability and innovation, science and exploration, conservation, and philanthropy and support for local communities.

The list of nominees will be considered by an expert panel who will consider aspects such as nominees’ impact and achievements, their leadership and influence, their service and commitment, the innovation and creativity of their endeavours, and their integrity and character.

“The inspiring stories of our 2023 laureates and the extraordinary impacts they have had through their work and their initiatives are a perfect reflection of what this industry is capable of and the heart that beats within it,” says Dilan Sarac, executive director of The Superyacht Life Foundation.

Gaëlle Tallarida, managing director at the Monaco Yacht Show, adds: “The Honours reflect the efforts of our industry to the rest of the world, showing both how progressive our industry can be and also how much desire to do good there is in the superyachting good life. We look forward to seeing another deep and diverse list of nominations, and can’t wait to host the 2024 laureates at the exclusive gala celebration on the eve of the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show.”

