Sunseeker makes £40m investment The British boat builder has revealed its new project investment plan and other developments at the Cannes Yachting Festival…

Sunseeker International has invested £40m investment in new product development, employee training and production advancements, as announced at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023. The British shipyard also revealed an order book totalling £625m (€730m).

“We enter the 2023 and 2024 boat show season in a strong position,” says company CEO, Andrea Frabetti. “We have made significant investment in our facilities and technologies, training programmes and new product development, all of which have contributed to our very strong forward order retail value.”

The shipyard says it has made considerable improvements to its shipyards, with the expansion of its main shipyard facility in the Port of Poole now complete. The new Shed Y offers an additional production footprint at the site and is the dedicated production facility for its new model Ocean156. The first stage of production for the series is now underway.

A year on from the announcement of Sunseeker Gulf, the shipbuilder is also set to open a new office in Dubai, UAE. “Our distribution strategy globally is on an upward trajectory which Sunseeker Gulf has played a significant part in realising,” says Fabretti. “We are immensely proud of our relationship and the professionalism and focus we are seeing from across their dedicated team.”

The shipyard also provided an update on new products in the Ocean range. Its new Ocean 182 model has arrived in the United States, where it will debut at the Newport Boat Show in Rhode Island on September 14th, 2023. The 27m yacht features 2,060sqft of interior space with four layout options across three decks.

“We look forward to displaying our exceptional fleet of yachts at several upcoming boat shows in Europe and the United States over coming weeks,” adds Fabretti.

Known for its sporty superyachts, Sunseeker revealed an impressive new range of superyachts at last year’s Monaco Yacht Show. The largest is the 42m Ocean 460, which is also part of its Ocean range models.

