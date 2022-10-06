Sunseeker intend on building bigger superyachts Andrea Frabetti, CEO of Sunseeker, has quashed old rumours about British superyacht builders…

At this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, Sunseeker revealed an impressive new range of superyachts, the largest being the Ocean 460. It is a tri-deck yacht with a round-bilge semi-displacement hull and even though it is still a part of the Ocean range models, it is also a superyacht with an LOA of 42m. It is the first superyacht from sunseeker to feature a vertical bow and with a beam of 31 feet, it has 25% more interior volume than its sister ship the 131 Yacht.

Rather than using the boat’s length within its model name, the Ocean 460 references its gross tonnage figure - the measurement of the yacht's interior volume. The vessel is available with MAN 12V engines providing a maximum speed of 21kts and a range of 3,200nm at a cruising speed of 12kts. Optional hybrid options will also be available, this can help to extend the range, create a period of silent running, or deliver the hotel load whilst at anchor.

Speaking to SuperyachtNews, Andrea Frabetti, CEO of Sunseeker International said, “I heard some rumours that all the British shipbuilders had abandoned the superyacht range, I don’t know why some other CEOs of other companies and competitors are saying that. But it is absolutely not true. I think every CEO should stick to their own shipyard.” Frabetti adds...

“The goal for us is to build bigger yachts, and now we have a very exciting new generation of superyachts to add to our portfolio.”

With Sunseeker looking to expand on their range of superyachts, this does of course invite some new challenges, “I don’t wish to express any political positions, but it appears the Russians are still getting their boats from other countries.” Frabetti continues, “Obviously the war is not a good thing for business, inflation, and the potential upcoming recession is something that worries everybody in the industry but that is something we have to be prepared for.”

Interestingly, this new superyacht model is also relatively customisable. The upper ‘Sky Lounge’ deck for example can be enjoyed in multiple arrangements with options for wet bars as well as dining and social spaces depending on the owners’ requirements. The upper deck aft accommodation can be customised to offer either a large aft saloon area or a penthouse suite master cabin with a private veranda. Side decks lead to an upper forward deck with plentiful options for sunbathing and socialising with various alternative seating, sunbathing and spa tub layouts to choose from.

The lower deck guest accommodation consists of four equally sized en suite double or twin guest cabins. The crew accommodation consists of four comfortable en suite bunk cabins along with a large crew mess and dedicated laundry room. A captain’s cabin adjacent to the wheelhouse can also be opted for, which will make it a more popular yacht for chartering too. The interiors are a collaboration between Design Unlimited and Sunseeker’s in-house interior design team.

This lower level features a hydraulic side balcony that folds out at the water line to create an additional just-above-water deck area. Curved seating and an integrated bar can be combined with slot-in bar stools, multiple sun loungers and free-standing furniture, with room for several groups of guests to socialise. There are also the options of a large rectangular spa half recessed into the deck and a transformer platform that, when closed is flush with the deck and can extend out as boarding steps or submerge to provide easy access to the sea. On the starboard side, there is a side-opening tender garage which accommodates a Williams DieselJet 625 and two jet skis.

This is only one part of sunseekers recent good news stories following the show season. With the appointment of a new distributor in the Middle East and the revelation of their largest investment in new product development, it appears the British yacht builders could be preparing for a busy couple of years despite the various challenges that have been caused by Brexit, the pandemic, and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

