Sunseeker secure £30m at Miami Boat Show Several future orders were also confirmed and negotiations for new models are underway...…

Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. and OneWater Yacht Group celebrate success at the first boat show of the year, after announcing that all stock boats on display at the Miami International Boat Show were sold to North American clients, totalling a retail value of £30m ($41m). Several future orders were also confirmed and negotiations for new models are underway.

Sean Robertson, President at Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc., commented: “Miami International Boat Show 2022 was a resounding success. Our US distributor, OneWater Yacht Group, excelled in offering unparalleled customer service, closing sales on the stand and building on forward orders for 2022 and beyond. It was fantastic to see our dealers and clients in North America, commencing a new year of boat shows with such strength. In addition to the fantastic sales made at the show, our new Superhawk 55 is proving to be an exceptionally popular model securing multiple orders with two US dealers and advanced interest from several others. With offices in 21 locations and growing including a full-service and year-round sales facility at Roscioli Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale, our market position in the region goes from strength to strength as we continue to develop our presence with OneWater Yacht Group.”

The injection will help with Sunseekers £35m commitment to double the range from 11 models in 2018 to 22 models by the end of 2022. Going forward, Sunseeker has expressed their interest in investing in new materials and features to improve sound and ambient air quality for its customers. Sunseeker has also claimed that in 2023 they will launch their first production yacht with hybrid power. As early as 2009, the company laid the basis for a hybrid propulsion system on board in tests that were carried out on a prototype yacht.

Demand for the company’s larger models has reportedly grown year-on-year with more than 141 yachts over 100 feet in length already delivered since 2000. This increase in demand for larger models has been the driving force behind the recent launch of the company’s Superyacht Division and its plans to expand its manufacturing into the world of metal-built yachts. This exciting new development will see Sunseeker produce its largest superyacht ever, with the 50M Ocean, launching in 2023.

