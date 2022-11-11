Sold out! The Superyacht Forum 2022 With the industry's premier networking event just days away, the final program of keynote speakers, workshops, RED party & much more is live...…

The Superyacht Forum 2022 has sold out!

Demand has been higher than ever. After a pandemic affected two years, the desire to get back to a full and in-person gathering is clear. We are privileged to be hosting such a well-attended Forum at The Rai once again in 2022. We look forward to seeing our members, VIP guests and speakers in a few short days. Please see the key updates and pertinent information below.

Registrations for the Forum will be open at 0900, November 14 at The Rai entrance E. The final programme of workshops, keynote speeches and social events is live on SuperyachtNews.com and on the SuperyachtNews App. For our members attending this year, The SuperyachtNews App and QR Code will serve as your ticket. Please ensure that you have the latest App updated on your phone.

The full programme is live for you to start planning your time across the most relevant workshops to you and your sector. Each day will have six brainstorming and workshop sessions, each in colour-coded rooms within The Rai. For example, on Day One, The Red Ensign Group will be hosting the workshop: How Flag is dealing with future technologies in The Red Room, while Lürssen is hosting: How to build a Fuel Cell Strategy in the Blue Room.

All of the session rooms will be clearly marked. These will be interactive workshops, moderated by industry experts and with the full engagement and involvement of the delegates. This is your chance to have your say and help drive the conversation for change beyond The Forum.

Day Two brainstorm and workshop sessions

With a return to a full social calendar of pre-pandemic proportions, the Red Party returns on Tuesday 15th November. We're excited to celebrate our 30th anniversary in style with the return of the much-missed Superyacht Forum party! Expect an evening of fun, entertainment and energy in Amsterdam’s hottest new destination and bar concept, Arca. Transfers will be leaving at 19:30 after the METSTRADE-hosted reception - The Bitterballen Bash - at the Dutch Pavillion. Please return to the registration desk to collect your pass.

We want this year's Forum to be a truly interactive event, so please post, like, retweet and share your experience at The Superyacht Forum 2022 using the hashtags #TSFLive #EvolveOrRepeat For further useful information on travel and FAQ's, or if you require further assistance, please email member@thesuperyachtgroup.com or phone 0207 924 4004.

As always, delegates will have full access to METSTRADE, and we are sure the conversations and debate started at The Forum will flow into the vast halls and pavilions of The Rai once again. See you in a few short days...

The Superyacht Forum in Amsterdam represents the flagship event in our 365-day mission to inspire, create, discuss and share content with everyone in The Superyacht Group Community. Be sure to join us at The Rai once again for The Superyacht Forum 2022. Please have your SuperyachtNews App and QR code ready for registration.

