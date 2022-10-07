Quality control, sea trials and 'the best job in the world' Captain Patricia Caswell joins The Superyacht Forum Live onboard Majesty Yacht's Rocket One at MYS2022…

Captain Patricia Caswell is an experienced superyacht captain as well as the Quality Control Manager and General Manager of Gulf Craft Services. Based in Dubai, Caswell also conducts the vast majority of the Majesty Yachts sea trials. The Superyacht Forum Live stopped by the 37m Majesty Yacht Rocket One to speak with Caswell about her career and journey to what she calls 'the best job in the world'.

This unique blend of roles, for one of the most intriguing builders in the industry, made for a fascinating interview. Bear with us as our Antipodean accents may actually have thickened as the interview went on, and it was a pleasure to speak with such an experienced captain. The options for the successful transition from a full-time career to sea, to then not only apply this knowledge but use it to strengthen the industry are more limited than one may think. Caswell's journey to the Gulf is a fascinating one and is the first of our TSF Live Monaco interviews for 2022. Please see the full interview below.



This is the first in a series of discussions at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, which will be released in the coming weeks as we look ahead to Amsterdam, METS and the main event - The Superyacht Forum 2022. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Superyacht Group by welcoming over 800 delegates from around the world for three days of debate, discussion and networking. Be sure to join us at The Rai once again, please click here for membership registration.

