Onboard the Majesty 120 Interior designer Cristiano Gatto discusses designing and building interiors at Gulf Craft and the evolution of perception in the region…

Majesty Yachts hosted a selection of journalists onboard the Majesty 120 Hull #2 Rocket One, on the morning of Thursday 8th September. In a crowded market for yachts in the 30-40m class, it was insightful to speak with interior designer Cristiano Gatto, who was on board for the morning cruise through the Bay of Cannes.

The 37m Majesty 120 was designed by Gulf Craft’s in-house studio and is constructed with composite materials such as vinyl ester and carbon fibre. It features two CAT C32Bs for power generation, a draft of 2.1m, and a displacement of 230 tonnes, all spread over 285GT. The Majesty 120 has a range of a touch under 1200NM, when at a cruising speed of 12 knots. It has a reported top speed of around 18 knots.

A storied designer with a long lineage of iconic yachts, Gatto has been working closely with Majesty Yachts, and by extension Gulf Craft, for a number of years. Gatto and his team were tasked with penning the interior on the Majesty 175, Majesty’s flagship and largest composite motor yacht in the world. While not quite on that scale, the 120 nonetheless presents a challenging size for a designer to utilise. The expectation of what can be achieved on a yacht of this size has grown, and Gatto feels that Majesty, and manufacturing in the Gulf, have helped hone his craft.

Jack Hogan (left) speaks with Designer Cristiano Gatto (right)

“One of the key advantages has been that there (at Majesty Yachts) we don’t need to fight or to rush to build anything because we have our own people and can manage our own resources the achieve the best possible quality.” Starts Gatto.

“This size of 120 ft that we are on today is the perfect size to try and express the kind of high quality and finishing from a smaller yacht by maximizing the volume,” continues Gatto. The yacht certainly does not feel bulky for its size, and the large sundeck prices clear panoramic views of the Bay, looking back to the show.

The Italian yards dominate the show and this size bracket. Competing with this dominance, and the perception of European quality is the challenge for a premium brand such as Majesty Yachts, Gatto explains: “In terms of quality and the perception of quality there are always small areas to be improved but also, a lot has already been achieved. There are many aspects that can be compared, and in some cases pass European standards.”

“The job that has been done by the shipyard over the last few years to build this yacht and to continue the growth into international markets is great. I think that the 120 is a typical example of what can be achieved in the region with a little determination,” explains Gatto.

Majesty 120 dining space, main deck

“There have been some disruptions and changes to the supply chains. What we have done, much like other yards, is to bring in some expertise from other areas. With this international knowledge base, it can produce completely different visions. Also, the approach to the project is more project management-focused and not just passion-focused. Finding the balance between these two perfect, and what we are working towards.” Concludes Gatto.

Majesty 120 full beam master

