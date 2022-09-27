Plans for ‘world-leading’ superyacht refit facility in UAE revealed Al Seer Marine, MB92 and P&O Marinas have partnered to create a world leading refit shipyard in the Gulf region…

Al Seer Marine, MB92 Group and P&O Marinas have announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding in view of setting up a joint venture to develop the first dedicated superyacht refit and repair facility in the UAE (Dubai). The shipyard construction is scheduled for completion in 2026, with the joint venture offering its superyacht repair and refit services from next year in 2023, as the start of this strategic plan.

Al Seer Marine has been looking to develop a world class Superyacht Service Centre and Refit Shipyard in the UAE since 2019 and after discussions with P&O Marinas in Dubai, they believe they have found the perfect strategic partner to realise the project. Now with MB92 Group as the third partner and the chosen operator of the shipyard, this new facility will help to provide an alternative migration pattern for superyachts.

Jean-Marc Bolinger, CEO of MB92 Group, commented on the venture, “Creating a world-class refit shipyard from scratch, in the dynamic hub of Dubai and the Gulf, represents a very exciting and unique opportunity for our Group, which has been on our strategic agenda for several years. It will enable us to expand the footprint of our first-class facilities and provide our clients in the region with the same level of service and support they receive and expect in Barcelona and La Ciotat. We look forward to presenting the details of this exciting joint venture to our key stakeholders in the coming months.”

Gunther Alvarado, Chief Operating Officer of Al Seer Marine noted that, “Leading this powerful partnership is part of Al Seer Marine’s overall investment strategy and vision for the Gulf Region, with some of the most complex superyachts owned and operated in the region, we will have a world class facility with leading suppliers and subcontractors, that will serve their requirements.”

Speaking on the potential for yachting in the region, Hamza Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer of P&O Marinas, said, “The UAE is the ideal location to service the Gulf region’s growing number of superyacht owners. Dubai has developed its reputation over the years as a top destination for luxury yachting with the creation of several high-end marinas. We already look after some of the most exclusive and advanced yachts at Mina Rashid Marina. With the development of a new service centre and refit shipyard, the UAE and Dubai’s offering as a hub for yacht owners will be even more attractive.”

