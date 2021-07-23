Palm Beach to reopen renovated superyacht marina on November 1 The Town of Palm Beach Marina is nearing the completion of a $40 million renovation…

The new and improved Town of Palm Beach will be reopening on November 1, 2021. The renovations mean that the yacht centre will be able to welcome vessels up to 90 meters in length. The Town of Palm Beach Marina is currently taking seasonal, annual, and transient slip reservations, it is hoped that by the time the marina has opened its doors coronavirus restrictions will have eased.

The Marina Dockmaster Mike Horn told press, “The Town of Palm Beach Marina is proud to reintroduce a new state-of-the-art landmark facility which will further elevate the classic Palm Beach lifestyle. The impressive enhancements and upgraded world-class amenities will provide patrons with a best-in-class experience.”

The new Town Marina will provide 84 slips, located along the classic Australian, Brazilian, and Peruvian docks, while introducing a new 250-foot Royal Palm Dock. Yacht owners residing in the marina will be able to benefit from a host of technological upgrades such as high-speed Wi-Fi, enhanced shore power, and state-of-the-art security systems.

“The modernization of the Palm Beach Marina will work in harmony with the Town’s ethos, style, and quality of life,” said Carolyn Stone, at the Palm Beach Assistant Town Manager, "Palm Beachers expect the best, and that's what we'll have when the completely upgraded and renovated Marina opens."

The marina will also feature gated docks with access control systems in place along with state-of-the-art lighting and security cameras throughout. As well as those improvements to security and safety, the marina has erected three new Mediterranean style amenity buildings with shower facilities and lounges.

The investment follows a number of refit developments being undertaken in Florida. It appears the US are preparing for an influx of megayacht migration. With a more modern marina and improved facilities to surrounding refit and repair shipyards, it is likely to become a popular spot for owners.

