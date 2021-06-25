D-Marin Global Marina Network welcomed Marina Tribunj as the fourth destination in the group’s Croatia cluster and the 15th location in its growing portfolio of high-end yachting destinations across the Mediterranean and the UAE.



Marina Tribunj is located on the Adriatic coast in the centre of Dalmatia between D-Marin’s existing network destinations such as Mandalina and Dalmacija. Considered a peaceful and boutique destination, the marina contains 220 sea and 50 dry berths, as well as a full-service boatyard, this latest addition will add to D-Marin’s existing 1,760 berths in Croatia. The marina also features a fuel station, technical boat services, a marina restaurant and accommodation facilities.



Marina Tribunj has a total of 6 berths for superyachts up to a maximum length of 35m. D-Marin Mandalina, which is roughly 7 nautical miles away, is Croatia's only marina designed for superyachts, and the first choice for superyacht owners in Croatia, largely due to its facilities for 40m+ yachts and a high demand for wintering.





Commenting on this latest acquisition, D-Marin's CEO, Oliver Dörschuck stated, “We are delighted to be adding Marina Tribunj to the group’s network. The marina has everything a boater could need, great facilities and excellent customer service delivered by an experienced marina team; and all in a location that provides access to some of the best island sailing in the world. As our fourth investment in Croatian tourism, we believe that the combination of excellent connections by road and air make travel possible even in the most challenging of times, and this accessibility along with world class destinations make for a highly compelling customer offer.”



Marina Tribunj Director Tomislav Paškvalin added; “Our team is delighted to become part of the D-Marin marina network. Our shared ambition to provide customers with the highest standards of service and opportunities to sail across so many locations in Croatia is a great development for Marina Tribunj.”



D-Marin released a statement today saying, ‘In the last few months, enquiries for superyacht berths have been very strong. All D-Marin marinas generate interest for home berths and transit, and our entire network is rousing again. Greece is especially active since the sailing ban was lifted at the beginning of June, and Turkey has continued demand for berths in the Göcek and Bodrum area. Following a good winter season for service and repair in Didim, most yachts are now heading south to cruise for the summer and we’re hopeful that yachts will again be able to enjoy all the benefits of our top locations. Everything indicates that this season will be great, and we are always committed to providing distinguished experiences for our guests.’

