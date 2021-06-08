On the 7th of June, Amico & Co presented Waterfront Marina, a new development spanning over 43,000sqm of water. With two quays attributing a complex length of 460m and a newly-built 70m structural pontoon, the marina can host 26 vessels up to 110m LOA. Other benefits include the fact that it is very close to the centre of the town, connected to Genoa International Airport by a 15-minute drive along the new fast highway, it is just minutes from the unique cruising grounds of Portofino and the Cinque Terre.



The on-land area spans over 15,000 square metres and offers an array of services and amenities including a lounge with a meeting area and kitchens, restrooms and laundry, changing rooms, a yoga studio, fully equipped gym and offices, fitness zone with three courts for tennis, football, paddle and basketball. The marina will also have a barbecue zone and a car park with over 100 spaces, of which 13 will be allocated to electric vehicles.



The most practical marina attributes for superyacht owners and captains have also been taken into consideration through the installation of a 4-Megawatt electrical system that can power shore columns of up to 1000 Amps. The infrastructure also includes Wi-Fi cabled internet connection,water supply, black and grey water collection and disposal systems at every berth.



Alberto Amico, Chairman of Amico & Co, stated, “Thanks to this new, high-tech infrastructure with high quality standards and a series of complementary services for crews, managers and owners, we wanted to further enhance what we can offer and confirm the leadership of Genoa and its territory at an international level.”



Outlined by Architect Renzo Piano on behalf of Genoa Municipality – it completes the Eastern seaward areas of the industrial nautical district of Port Genoa. Sitting at the centre of the tourist routes of the Northern Mediterranean, Genoa boasts a strong and historical vocation, both as a port and with its artisans linked to the sea. The Genoese professional yachting sector counts more than 50 companies, accounting for a total of around 500 direct employees and more than €210 million of annual turnover.

