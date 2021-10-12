Out now, Episode One of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour! The Superyacht Forum Live Tour: Monaco Yacht Show marks the first step of a global project with Episode One out now!…

Episode One of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour is out now! Starting in Monaco The Superyacht Forum Live Tour will travel all over the world, visiting different locations, sectors, businesses and individuals to engage in interesting conversations with interesting people and to showcase the superyacht market in a way that hasn’t been done before. Across three days of filming, The Superyacht Forum Live Tour started at the Monaco Yacht Show and saw the team conduct over 35 interviews with some of the industry’s most prominent figures and market commentators, all of which will be released to the market and made available as part of our On-Demand service with the first documentary-style instalment out now!

During Monaco Yacht Show 2021, The Superyacht Group’s team of expert journalists and editors were on the ground with its in-house film crew conducting a series of exclusive leadership panels on board the show’s outstanding superyachts and across a host of interesting locations. The Superyacht Forum Live Tour: Monaco Yacht Show’s interviewees include shipyard CEOs, top brokers, sustainability experts and a variety of renowned stakeholders across all sectors.

In line with the recently announced ‘Superyacht 2030’ mission statement, The Monaco Yacht Show Tour’s content focuses on various ways that the superyacht market must adapt, evolve and overcome myriad challenges in order to remain relevant, become more sustainable and attract the next generation of superyacht owners and charter guests.



When speaking with Martin Redmayne, Chairman of The Superyacht Group, and asked how the industry needs to change in line with the mission statement of Superyacht 2030, Philipp Maracke, the new CEO of Nobiskrug commented: “We need new concepts and propulsion systems, we need green technology in the yachting industry. This is our main challenge and being on this vessel (80m Artefact), the shipyard has already proved that they are a little bit ahead of the curve. The second topic, from the perspective of Nobiskrug, is that we are known for our highly specialised projects and we want to continue building these, but we cannot only build this type of boat. We aim to build both, highly specialised (custom) projects, but we also need to build on what we can do in terms of creating products with reduced risk profiles.”

Elsewhere in Episode One teams from Lürssen, Ferretti Group and Damen Yachting discuss Superyacht 2030 in line with their own strategies and industry-wide challenges, while Raphael Sauleau, Fernando Nicholson and Jonathon Beckett discuss the methods by which the market can engage new clients across the industry’s core buyer sectors.

Topics over the course of the three days focussed on sustainability whether that included discussions about how to improve the environmental credentials of superyachts and the businesses that make them or how to grow the ownership pool and strengthen the supply chain.

However, The Monaco Yacht Show Tour is just the beginning of the journey. Over the coming months and years, The Superyacht Group will be undergoing year-round Live Tours globally. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Live Tours will initially have a European focus, culminating in the long-awaited return of our flagship event, The Superyacht Forum Live in Amsterdam, from 15-17 November.

The next stop on the tour is confirmed as The Superyacht Live Tour: Livorno to Viareggio, where the team will fly to Pisa for a tour of Italy’s Tuscan new build and refit infrastructure. This tour will coincide with the YARE 2021 event, where we will discuss and debate with the refit sector, the future of the market, combined with candid conversations with many of the captains attending YARE.

In 2022, The Superyacht Form Live Tour will be taking its style and content intercontinental - with a number of fascinating and cool locations already in advanced discussion.

