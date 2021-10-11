TSF Live 2021 - Captains Edition programme announced The Superyacht Forum Live 2021 heads to YARE 2021 with a fresh approach …

The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition will take place during the 11th edition of the Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience (YARE) from 20-22 October 2021 in Viareggio. The team will be on-site for a tour of Italy's Tuscan new-build and refit infrastructure, and this tour will coincide with the YARE 2021 event, where we will discuss and debate with refit sector stakeholders, the future of the market, combined with candid conversations with many of the captains attending YARE. The full programme for YARE promises to provide a fantastic and engaging three days in north-west Italy and can be viewed here.

After a dynamic digital Captains' Forum in 2020, we are delighted to be back hosting the in-person event in partnership with Navigo and YARE. Undoubtedly one of the industry's premier networking events for captains, chief engineers and managers, YARE will once again be showcasing the superyacht industry from this key geographical region, and The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition will provide a platform during YARE for key industry stakeholders to both speak their minds and actively contribute to real solutions.

The objective of this instalment of The Superyacht Forum Live is a little different. We aim to engage those in attendance to present the most pressing issues that face the Refit/Aftersales sector, and then, as does not happen enough in our industry, actually get to work and map out practical solutions in real-time.

Commencing Thursday 21st October, Martin Redmayne will give his State of The Market address, examining the trends and barriers for the industry as we look ahead from 2020 to 2030. The panel, comprising industry leaders from the legal, management, refit, and operations sectors, will interact with each other and the audience to identify a series of the most pressing topics that the industry needs to focus on. This interactive expert debate will set the platform for the subsequent discussions and workshops.

Keynote address and expert panel YARE 2019

Instead of preordaining the focus, and potentially re-treading outdated issues, The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition will take a different approach, befitting this challenging and diverse sector of the market. The intention is to use the dynamism of the panel and the expertise of those in attendance to have a lively discussion that does not end when the day is over. Day two is when the real work begins, and we use the skill and expertise of The Superyacht Forum - Captains Edition to go beyond mere lip service towards the issues identified.

Captains Forum Workshop - YARE 2019

Friday 22nd October, the topics identified will be addressed and tackled via specialised workshops, with tangible solutions and ideas formulated. The workshops will then be refined into a concise and clear solution/idea that can be shared with the audience and via our channels. As always, The Superyacht Forum Live -Captains Edition will be filmed by our film crew as a part of our live tour. We will actively engage with all attendees in the form of candid comments and honest opinions, developing a YARE edition of our Live Tour documentary series to support the in-person discussions and sessions. Additionally, we will be taking part in the shipyard tours and gala evening events that make any YARE a memorable three days.

As we have always maintained, we want to make YARE and The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition an event focused on improvement, growth, education and entertainment. By using the expertise to guide the conversation, not the other way around, we hope to present real solutions to the issues identified. The right people will be in the room, and there is no reason not to deliver the right solutions.

The Captains Edition during YARE is the next step on our tour across Europe and the UK, culminating in The Superyacht Forum Live at The Rai in Amsterdam this November 15-17. Join our community with an Executive Membership; As well as a delegate pass to The Superyacht Forum Live, you will have a subscription to the industry-leading Superyacht Report, the full library of back issues, complete access to all digital reporting, as well as a full subscription to the SuperyachtIntel database.

