Out now: The Superyacht Forum highlight reel! After a dynamic and unexpected three days in Amsterdam, The first film from the Superyacht Agency showcases some of the key moments …

As show season drew to a close in 2022, The Superyacht Forum saw record numbers of the industry's leading market commentators return to The Rai in November. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of both The Superyacht Forum and The Superyacht Group. The Theme for this special was really quite simple: Evolve or Repeat.

A return to a full pre-COVID event structure was met with unprecedented interest from across all sectors of the superyacht industry. For those lucky enough to secure a delegate pass before they sold out (something which has never happened before), a fascinating and unique few days in Amsterdam unfolded...



The work for us truly starts now, as we process the event and the key takeaways that will drive the discussion for the 2023 iteration and beyond. While the appearance of a peaceful climate protest stole the headlines, it was just the wake-up call that has punctuated a long-running discussion across The Superyacht Forum every year: how do we evolve the industry to continue to operate sustainably in a changing world?

So much of the discussion occurs away from the main stage, so keep an eye out for our SuperyachtNews deep dives and analysis of the breakaway sessions and workshops over the coming weeks and months.

