Meet the partners: Lürssen at The Superyacht Forum We speak with Peter Lürssen about sustainability, collaboration and marine conservation……

This year's Superyacht Forum in Amsterdam hosted a colossal meeting of minds when Peter Lürssen, CEO of Lürssen, stepped on stage with Henk De Vries, CEO of Feadship, for the very first time. Following on from their riveting opening keynote discussion, we decided to sit down with our headline partner in order to better understand the current focus of the trailblazing shipyard.

“Feadship are real competitors, I would like to have some of his (Henk’s) clients, and he would like to have some of mine, but initially, it was a leap of faith from both sides to say, okay, let's do this together,” states Peter Lurssen.



In this 12-minute interview, the topics of conversation vary from collaborating with competitors, alternative fuel sources, and warranties, to fisheries in the Ascension Islands and Peter Lürssen’s personal commitments to sustainable projects. At the moment many luxury markets are under mounting pressure for not doing enough to help the climate crisis, however, this short conversation helps to provide some inspiration and clarity about the true intentions of the most renowned yacht builder in the world.

This will be the first episode in a series of interviews featuring our headline partners from the event. For unlimited access to all our editorial content be sure to sign up as an Essential Member, and to keep in the loop with all of our video content, subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

