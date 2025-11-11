Lenders back Sunseeker with fresh capital The Poole-based shipyard has secured fresh funding from lenders in a bid to reinforce stability after a turbulent year…

The shipyard’s new 40-metre 134 superyacht was present at Cannes earlier

British boatbuilder Sunseeker is set to receive a fresh capital investment into the Sunseeker Group from its lenders, Cheyne Capital and Cross Ocean Partners, as the firm eyes growth and stabilisation amid challenging market conditions.

Chief executive Andrea Frabetti says the new financing would “strengthen our financial position and support ongoing operations. Our focus remains on our existing strategy to ensure the future growth of the business and on continuing to deliver world-class yachts to our customers.”



The funding agreement coincides with a series of board changes across the Sunseeker group. At the same time, Teneo’s Matt Mawhinney and David Soden were appointed as receivers to the shares of Sunseeker Investments Limited, the group’s indirect parent. While the move gives lenders greater oversight of the holding company, Sunseeker’s day-to-day operations continue unaffected.



Cheyne Capital and Cross Ocean Partners, which together manage more than $20 billion in assets, say the additional funding reflects continued confidence in Sunseeker’s long-term prospects.

The investment follows a period of adjustment for the British builder, which announced workforce reductions earlier this year as part of wider efforts to steady operations amid a softer market and ongoing trade headwinds in the US. Sunseeker says the new financing will strengthen its financial position, support ongoing operations and that it continues to trade as normal.



In terms of future prospects, Sunseeker adds that it remains focused on fulfilling its global order book and advancing its superyacht development strategy. The shipyard revealed the first details of its new 40-metre series earlier this year as it eyes expansion into the larger segments of the fleet.

Profile links

Sunseeker

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.