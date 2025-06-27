Sunseeker jobs at risk following Trump’s tariffs The Poole-based yacht builder could lose hundreds of its workforce amid ongoing challenging market conditions and US export issues…

Image Credit: Sunseeker - Sunseeker 55

The UK-based yacht builder Sunseeker International plans to reduce the number of workers at its Poole shipyard in a bid for long-term stability, with around 200 roles expected to be made redundant, accounting for around 10 per cent of its total workforce.

More than half of Sunseeker’s production is exported to the US, in a market still bearing the scars of the Trump-era tariffs. Paired with ongoing economic turbulence, the builder says this latest move is not about restructuring for the sake of it, but futureproofing.

Company CEO Andrea Frabetti explains that the decision wasn’t taken lightly.

“We are fully aware of the impact this will have on the affected employees and our priority now is to engage openly and respectfully throughout the consultation process and provide as much support as possible.”

It has been a challenging few months. Earlier this year, about 100 of its 2,150 employees were temporarily laid off on 2 and 3 January, with the option to take these days as paid holiday. Sunseeker affirmed at the time that no permanent employee has lost their job.

This was just a month after its national competitor, Princess Yachts, announced plans to lay off around 250 employees, signalling challenges for the British boatbuilding sector as a whole.

In response to the latest issue, Labour MP for Poole, Neil Duncan-Jordan, has urged the government to explore what support can be offered, especially in relation to US trade.

The hope is that when things stabilise, Sunseeker will be in a strong position to bounce back. For now, the focus is on keeping operations running and minimising job losses wherever possible.

“I want to reassure our people, our partners, and the wider community that Sunseeker remains deeply committed to manufacturing in Poole and Portland,” concluded Frabetti.

“These sites are, and will continue to be, at the heart of our operations as we evolve for the future.”

The consultation process for the at-risk jobs will last 45 days. SuperyachtNews will keep you updated as the situation develops.

