Construction of the first Sirena 42m will begin this autumn Sirena Superyachts, unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, is set to start construction soon…

Sirena Superyachts announces that the construction of the first 42-metre model is set to begin this autumn. Luca Vallebona has been selected to create the exterior and layout, while the Italian studio Hot Lab, part of The Viken Group, has been chosen to design the interior spaces.

Layout

The layout of the 42-metre Sirena Superyachts model can be tailor-made to the needs of any potential owner, with options that include locating the owner’s suite on the main or upper decks, which in turn allows for a dedicated dining area in the saloon or something less formal, and to create a guest area in the bow dedicated to fine dining or relaxation.

“The main layout features the owner's cabin at the bow, a solution designed to provide direct access to the forward patio, an open and private space that strongly characterizes my design proposal for the Sirena 42M,” explains the designer Luca Vallebona. “Often, reference is made to large windows as a method to enhance the relationship between the interior and exterior. In the case of Sirena Superyachts, I wanted to take this concept a step further, ensuring not only expansive views of the landscape but also the possibility of physically stepping outside of the usually enclosed interior.”

Once the sliding door at the bow of the owner's cabin is opened, the interior and exterior have no real boundary. The rest of the main deck interior space is characterized by an aft salon, which ideally continues outside, to the aft pool, situated a couple of steps lower.

“The four guest cabins are located on the lower deck, with two VIP cabins featuring transverse beds and the entire partition that separates them from the guest cabins serving as a wardrobe,” continues Luca Vallebona. “Thanks to this solution and the en-suite bathrooms that separate them from the technical areas aft (garage and engine room), sound insulation in these spaces is well taken care of. In these cabins as well, the use of curved elements alternating with more rectilinear lines is evident. In general, through the use of curves, large fillets, and dynamic walls, I wanted to create the opportunity for an interior where there is always an element that can stand out from the rest, clear and not redundant.”

Interior

“The shipyard asked us to create a fresh, elegant and at the same time innovative design,” says Antonio Romano, commercial director and partner of The Viken Group and co-founder of Hot Lab. “We developed with the yard various stylistic solutions that could satisfy owners with very different needs while allowing the shipyard to standardize production as much as possible, to be able to offer a very personalized product in terms of design and functions, but solidly uniform in engineering and structural aspects.”

The team took the same multiple-configurations approach when it came to deciding the interior design too, blending a mix of linear and curved geometries and drawing on a palette of natural and warm materials contrasting with cold surfaces in a design that combines textured fabrics with a number of plants.

“The effect we wanted to achieve is certainly that of a studied environment rich in detail, but at the same time one that did not become mannerist at all costs,” offers Enrico Lumini, Partner and Head of Design at Hot Lab. “The lines are essential, almost obvious, yet in their continuous chromatic and material contrast they find strength and richness.”

Style

The Hot Lab team has chosen materials ranging from natural beech and oak to cotton and chenille for the sofas, and metal – in a titanium effect – for the deckhead panels. The style combines Nordic design, essential and rigorous, with a more Mediterranean ambiance, soft and relaxed. “The environments are homogenous, with details that are always updated from cabin to cabin but which reflect the design to express coherence,” adds Lumini. “Although they are never identical, the lounges recall each other just as the cabins recall the public spaces, and the decoration of the private bathrooms recalls some elements of the living areas.”

Message from the CEO

“It has been a desire of the Sirena management team to work with Luca Vallebona and Hot Lab for a long time, and we are excited by the results of our collaboration,” enthuses Cagin Genc, CEO of Sirena. “The interiors are simply stunning, with stylishly realised options that allow for highly personalised finishing coupled to design flexibility in layout that ties in perfectly with Sirena’s forward-thinking approach to general arrangements without impacting on engineering elements. Hot Lab captured the essence of Sirena’s unique superyachts and their innovative and inviting layouts, and we are confident our enthusiasm will be shared by our clients.”

Profile links

Hot Lab

LUCA VALLEBONA

Sirena Superyachts

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.