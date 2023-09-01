Heesen’s 50m Project Orion on schedule The hull and superstructure have been joined on the Dutch shipyard’s latest hybrid project from its FDHF series…

Heesen Yachts has confirmed that the construction of 50m Project Orion is proceeding on schedule after the joining of the hull and superstructure was completed this week at its facility in Oss, the Netherlands. Naval architecture was provided by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, with interior design from Italian designer Cristiano Gatto.

Project Orion features a hybrid propulsion system capable of reaching 10 knots, with Heesen using its signature Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) on the lightweight aluminium yacht.

Twelve guests are accommodated in six staterooms, with the owners' suite located on the main deck. The five guest cabins, two twins, two doubles and one VIP room are on the lower deck.

The design of Project Orion incorporates several layout innovations based on data from market research and feedback from Heesen’s previously delivered yachts. By moving the engine room forward, the shipbuilder has created a wellness area of about 26 sqm, which grants direct access to the large, fixed swim platform.

The changes to the sundeck layout, such as moving the whirlpool forward and surrounding it with sun pads, provide more privacy for guests when the yacht is docked stern-to in a marina.

Project Orion also has a draft of just 2.15m that allows it to cruise in the Bahamas and the small creeks in the Mediterranean.

Heesen adds that the FHDF series is not only quiet but fuel efficient too. At 12 knots, Orion will consume 98 litres per hour, excluding hotel load, while at 10 knots in hybrid mode, consumption falls to a mere 45 litres per hour, delivered by two MTU 12V 2000 M61 (IMO III) engines of just 600kW each.

The yacht is scheduled for delivery in 2025.

