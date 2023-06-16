ICOMIA appoints new CEO The International Council of Marine Industry Associations, ICOMIA, appoints Joe Lynch to the newly created position of CEO…

Lynch comes to ICOMIA from a long career in the tourism and charity sectors. A digital marketing specialist, he was the Marketing Director for various Tui Travel brands before being appointed Commercial Director of the Youth Hostel Association (YHA).

Lynch will take up the position on 15 June 2023 when the Acting Secretary General of ICOMIA, Tony Rice, steps down after resuming the role from his retirement late last year.

Tony Rice, Acting Secretary General of ICOMIA, said: "We are delighted to welcome Joe to ICOMIA to help build on the excellent foundation our members have created in order to promote, protect and grow the recreational marine industry.”

Darren Vaux, President of ICOMIA, said: "It is a great pleasure to welcome Joe Lynch as the first CEO of ICOMIA. We have set an ambitious future vision for ICOMIA with the recent release of our strategic plan and are confident that Joe's leadership and experience will continually develop and improve ICOMIA's profile, services and performance in the best interests of our members.”

