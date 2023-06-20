Ferretti Group approved for Italian Stock Exchange Borsa Italiana gives the green light for the admission of Ferretti Group's ordinary shares to trade on Euronext Milan…

Ferretti Group, currently listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2019 and founded in 1968 by Norberto Ferretti, will offer a maximum of 88,454,818 shares, representing approximately 26.1% of the company's share capital, held and offered for sale by Ferretti International Holding (the Chinese partner, Shandong Heavy Industry Group-Weicha).

The offer period is from June 21 to June 22, and trading will begin on June 27. Assuming all the shares on offer are sold and the over-allotment option is not exercised, the shares on offer will constitute approximately 26.1% of the company's share capital, with an additional option of up to 28.7%.

The start of trading of the Company's Shares on Euronext Milan, expected to occur approximately on June 27, 2023, remains subject to obtaining the necessary authorizations from the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (“CONSOB”) and from Borsa Italiana, including approval of the prospectus and admission to trading of the Shares on Euronext Milan.

The price per share in the offer will be determined on the basis of book building involving institutional investors. There will be no offer to the general public in Italy and/or in any other jurisdiction. The offer will be reserved exclusively for qualified investors in the member states of the European Economic Area and in the United Kingdom and for foreign institutional investors outside the United States of America.

In the context of the Offer, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit will act as joint global coordinators and joint book-runners. Equita and Berenberg will act as joint book-runners. UniCredit will also act as a listing agent for the purpose of the listing. CICC will act as a financial advisor to the company.

