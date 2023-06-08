Ferretti Group introduces industry training course for young people The Scuola dei Mestieri (School of Trades) training course aims to prepare young people to become skilled workers in the yachting industry…

The yachting industry is experiencing a period of rapid expansion and there is growing demand for professionals with the necessary technical training and know-how. Scuola dei Mestieri, Ferretti Group’s project for 18- to 25-year-olds, aims to satisfy this demand by training a new generation of skilled workers.

More than an extra-curricular internship for career guidance, the Scuola dei Mestieri bridges the gap between school and work. The goal of this project is to lay the groundwork for a professional training course that combines theory and experience in the shipyard – in a programme ranging from sessions in the classroom and workshop to on-the-job training in production departments – with the aim of creating real career opportunities.

From theory to action: as of 12 June, deserving students will be hired with contracts of employment.

The first edition of the course was to train carpenters, involving a total of 500 hours at the Don Bosco Professional Training Centre in Forlì, followed by on-the-job training within the company. After this first stage, Ferretti Group’s Scuola dei Mestieri will move to Sarnico and Mondolfo, where it will involve more young people in the new project.

The closing ceremony of the first course was attended by the students and their teachers, as well as by Ferretti Group representatives Matteo Cecada, Chief Technical & Operations Officer, and Andrea Brasini, Chief HR & Organization Officer, together with Francesco Crispino, Forlì Plant Director Stefano Amici and yard manager Alberto Vanicelli. Also attending the event were former yard manager Guiliano Guidi and former line foreman Loris Zanchini, plus Luca Carugati and Luca Baroni representing Cnos Fap Salesiani – Aeca, Giuseppe Tartaglia and carpentry teacher Massimo Boschi.

In the words of one of the students on the course: “It was an extremely positive experience that put me to the test, giving me the opportunity to learn skills in a very stimulating environment and to gain confidence in myself.”

Profile links

Ferretti SpA

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.