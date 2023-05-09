Pershing launches third 140 unit The brand’s first flagship built entirely from aluminium launched on 29 April…

The result of collaboration between architect Fulvio De Simoni, Ferretti Group’s Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari, and the Group Engineering Department, Pershing 140 is the brand’s first model to be built at the Super Yacht Yard in Ancona, the Ferretti Group production facility specialising in the construction of steel and aluminium yachts over 40 metres in length.

The yacht has two main decks and a sun deck, with a combination of design features and iconic detailing – such as the two side wings incorporated in the superstructure at the start of the walkways.

The raised bridge is on the main deck, with direct access to the sun deck, which can be fitted out with a bar, a sunbathing area and a second helm station. The beach club is located aft of the engine room and can be opened up on three sides to accommodate the owner’s water toys. The owner of the third unit has personalised the lounge on the main deck area with an illuminated, mirrored winery in the bow. There is a bar in the lounge on the starboard wall aft, which is hidden behind doors, so only visible when in use.

The yacht’s full-beam master suite is accessed through a private study containing a small lounge area. It has a walk-in wardrobe and the large bathroom is decorated with mosaics and a special mother-of-pearl lacquer, as are all the yacht’s bathrooms.

The interior décor makes extensive use of white lacquer, with light grey lead-coloured wood, and materials and furnishings provided by top luxury design brands.

The third Pershing 140 unit has four MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines, each rated 2,600hp, with a top speed of 38 knots and a cruising speed of 35 knots.

