Ferretti SpA reveal 2022 financial performance

Italian luxury yacht builder Ferretti Spa has announced strong financial results for the fiscal year 2022. The company has reported double-digit net revenue growth of 14.6% in 2022, reaching over one billion euros, thanks to the high global market demand. Ferretti Group CEO, Alberto Galassi, said the results describe the company's glorious present and tell the story of its future. He also emphasised the company's industrial vision focused on investments in innovation and sustainability, which will increasingly make a difference.

In 2022, Ferretti Spa received orders worth €1,162m, a 19.6% increase compared to the previous year. The order backlog on December 31, 2022, increased by 27.6% compared to the previous year, reaching €1,296m. The order backlog for composite yachts was €386.6m, representing 29.8% of the total order book. Made-to-measure yachts reached €469.6m, equal to 36.2% of the total order book, and the super yachts segment reached €384.6m, equal to 29.7% of the total order book. Other businesses remained stable at €54.8m, equal to 4.2% of the total order book on December 31, 2022.

Revenue by segment showed that composite yachts contributed 42.6% of total revenues in 2022, at €439.3m. The made-to-measure yachts segment reported revenues of €405.8m, accounting for 39.4% of total revenues, while the super yachts segment reached €95.4m, representing 9.3% of total revenues. Other businesses, including ancillaries, totalled €89.5m, accounting for 8.7% of total revenues in 2022.

Geographically, the AMAS region (Asia, Middle East and Africa) accounted for 36.2% of total revenues, with €372.5m. Europe accounted for 36% of total revenues, reaching €371.6m, while the Americas region represented 27.8% of total revenues, with €285.9m.

Ferretti Group is one of the world's leading companies in the design, construction, and sale of luxury motor yachts, with a portfolio of brands that are unique in the world for their breadth, prestige, and beauty. The company's success is based on its strong commercial and industrial strategic guidelines, which have once again proven effective with these positive results. The CEO's message is clear: there are no magic formulas, but with these numbers and the success factors Ferretti has focused on, the company can assure its shareholders and customers that theirs is and will continue to be a winning choice.

