D-Marin acquires two Italian marinas Intending to build on its 2023 growth, the marina group has expanded its offering within the Mediterranean following its latest acquisition…

D-Marin has added to its portfolio following the purchase of two marinas in Liguria, Italy. The addition of Marina degli Aregai and Marina di San Lorenzo brings the total number of D-Marin marinas in Italy to five.

The inclusion expands D-Marin's total of 26 marinas across the Mediterranean and Gulf regions, marking the beginning of the company’s ambitious expansion plans for 2024.

“Our marina selection is significantly enriched with the addition of Marina degli Aregai and Marina di San Lorenzo, located in one of the finest yachting destinations on the Ligurian coastline,” says Oliver Dörschuck, CEO of D-Marin.

The marinas are situated along the Riviera dei Fiori, a 58km stretch of coastline known for its natural beauty and cultural heritage. Marina degli Aregai (pictured), one of the largest marinas in Liguria, boasts 961 berths accommodating yachts up to 50 metres. Marina di San Lorenzo offers 268 berths for boats up to 40 metres and has recently introduced berths for larger vessels too.

D-Marin intends to improve these marinas through a customer-focused approach and the incorporation of digital innovations. “We anticipate developing these marinas further, providing our customers with two additional ports of call during their Mediterranean adventures,” adds Dörschuck.

In 2023, D-Marin expanded its portfolio by adding ten marinas and entering three new territories: Spain, Malta and Albania. The company also formed a strategic alliance with the Azimut Benetti Group, aiming to create an integrated marina network for an enhanced yachting experience in the Mediterranean.

Environmental and social responsibility remains a priority for D-Marin, says Dörschuck. Last year, the company invested €1.7 million in installing solar panels in Turkey and Croatia, covering 71% of its energy consumption. Over €70,000 was also donated to youth sports, culture, volunteer causes, and environmental initiatives in Croatia, Greece, and Turkey.

Beyond innovation and sustainability, the Net Promoter Score (NPS) for the entire D-Marin group rose from 44 in 2022 to 51 in 2023, highlighting the team's dedication and solidifying its position as a preferred choice for sailing enthusiasts globally.

“Our focus on three strategic pillars – customer service backed by digital innovation, engagement in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, and expanding our premium marina selection – has shown measurable success,” adds Dörschuck. “We are building a company that benefits our team, customers, and future generations.”

