TISG announces NEWGEN

The Italian Sea Group introduces a new training programme for graduates…

The Italian Sea Group has just announced NEWGEN, an entry-level initiative for 10 new graduates within the Group’s ‘Quality Department’.

During an internship period, participants will be introduced to all aspects of the business and, after an initial preparatory phase, will be able to follow ad hoc courses that will direct them towards specific roles to which they will be assigned at the end of the programme.

“The NEWGEN project is an important preparatory opportunity for talented young people who wish to undertake a path of growth in an exciting and cutting-edge company like ours,” comments The Italian Sea Group founder and CEO, Giovanni Costantino. “Absolute attention to quality is one of our essential values; we have therefore decided to start this path of growth directly from the department that guarantees it so that young resources can feel an active part of our system right from the start and share our way of interpreting work.”

NEWGEN complements TISG’s range of training activities, which include an academy for employees, students and suppliers in cooperation with the engineering and naval design faculties of several Italian universities.

The Italian Sea Group

A New Generation

